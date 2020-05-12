Kylie Jenner Teaches Daughter Stormi Patience in Chocolate TikTok Challenge

"Patience, patience, patience," Stormi adorably sang while waiting to eat her chocolates

Kylie Jenner has found a creative — and tasty — way to teach her daughter Stormi about patience.

On Monday, the makeup mogul tested her daughter's self-restraint in a popular social experiment on TikTok involving a bowl of candy.

To kick off the challenge, Jenner set out a bowl of chocolates in front of her 2-year-old.

"You can only have three of them. I’m gonna give you three of them," she told Stormi, as the toddler lunged to grab her treat.

"But wait!" Jenner exclaimed. "You have to wait 'til mommy comes back okay? I have to go to the bathroom."

Image zoom Kylie Jenner, Stormi Kylie Jenner Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"You're gonna wait for mommy?" Jenner asked, to which Stormi adorably replied, "Yeah!"

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder walked out of the room, the camera stayed focused on Stormi.

At one point, Stormi leaned over the bowl of pastel candy-coated chocolates and marveled, "Ooh, chocolates!"

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Instagram

However, to viewers' surprise, instead of sneaking a piece the tot leaned back on the couch and began to sing, "Patience, patience, patience," as she eagerly awaited her mother.

A few seconds later, Jenner announced her return prompting Stormi to scream in excitement.

"Did you wait?" the mom of one asked her daughter, to which Stormi giggled and responded, "Yeah!"

"Okay, you can have three," Jenner told Stormi, awarding her with her chocolates.

Jenner's followers couldn't get enough of the sweet clip, some sharing that they want to try the trend with their own kids.

"OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint," Stormi's aunt Kim Kardashian West commented.

Teased Chrissy Teigen, "Ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over."

Others gushed over Stormi's adorable patience tune.

"Patience , patience, patience” 😩😩😩😩 i can’t with her !!!!😍😍❤️❤️," replied longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

"Oh my gawd. Too. Cute," wrote Vanessa Hudgens, while Noah Cyrus chimed, "patieeeence she said 😍😍😍😍 my heart."

On Sunday, Stormi and Jenner celebrated Mother's Day together with an at-home celebration, as seen in Jenner's sweet photos on Instagram.

"This little love of mine," she captioned the images, in which her baby girl smiled for the camera — and stuck out her tongue —with her hair wrapped up in a towel. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas."