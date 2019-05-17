Kylie Jenner Just Got a Sweet Tattoo in Honor of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Stormi was already a permanent fixture in mom Kylie Jenner‘s life, but now she’s got the ink to match.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, showed off her new body art on her Instagram Story Thursday night: the single word “STORMI” in tiny black lettering on her tricep.

Jenner’s pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou seems to have gotten a matching tattoo on her own tricep, showing off her ink as well and telling Jenner, “Stop showing it!” — likely referring to her elbow scab, given that Jenner wrote, “That elbow scab” on top of the clip.

“Stassie!” the mother of one playfully chides as the pair laugh.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou's tattoos Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: How Travis Scott Spoiled Kylie Jenner on Mother’s Day: Flowers, Dinner and a Birkin Bag

It’s unclear when and where Jenner got her new ink, but fans may remember celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy making an appearance at her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 28th birthday bash earlier this month, where Karanikolaou, 21, was also in attendance.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star inked the birthday boy herself, concentrating as she leaned over Scott’s bicep. After she made her first mark with the tattoo needle, people could be heard cheering in the background. Jenner then leaned in more to finish her creation.

After Jenner completed the tattoo, Scott could be seen flashing a big smile. And although it’s unclear what design she gave her beau, JonBoy’s caption on the video could be a hint: “T.S.🖤K.J.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Wishes “Bestie & Hubby” Travis Scott a Happy Birthday: Let’s “Have Another Baby”

Stormi’s name on her mom’s tricep is only the latest impact the baby girl has made on her mom’s life. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Jenner had recently filed a trademark application for the phrase “Kylie Baby.”

In documents obtained by the outlet, the line will allegedly include a variety of products like furniture (e.g. cribs and changing tables), baby-friendly skincare products, strollers, car seats, blankets and even accessories for the breastfeeding mom like pumps and milk-storage options.

The reality star’s supposed new business venture is no surprise considering her past brand success and newly announced beauty line Kylie Skin, as well as her own experience in being a mom.