Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi, Nieces True and Chicago on 'Surprise Target Trip' in New TikTok

The makeup mogul treated daughter Stormi, 4, and her 4-year-old nieces True and Chicago to a fun girl's day out on Monday

Girl's day out!

The cute clip begins with the three young girls riding in a shopping cart together as Jenner asks, "Where are we going girls?"

"Target!" they exclaim in unison before entering the store.

As Jenner, 24, walks past the home section she asks, "You guys don't want any bowls?" to which all three girls promptly respond, "No!"

Stormi then hops out of the cart to look at the L.O.L. OMG dolls. At the end of the video, Chicago and Stormi giggle at the register as they look at all their new toys.

"Surprise target trip wit my girls," Jenner captioned the TikTok.

Earlier this week, Jenner gave fans a glimpse of life at home in another TikTok video.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an adorable video where Travis Scott, 31, and their daughter Stormi work on an erupting volcano science project.

In the video, Stormi and Scott add ingredients to the volcano mold. Stormi can briefly be seen leaning over and looking into the mold as she counts the drops she puts in it. She's about to add the last ingredient before Scott stops her.

"Wait, what's it called when it's inside the volcano?" Scott asks, to which Stormi replies, "Magma!"

"And when it comes out, what's it called?" he continued, to which the preschooler excitedly answered, "Hot lava!"

The father and daughter then finish off the experiment, cheering and laughing as the volcano erupts. "It's coming out, the hot lava," Stormi laughs as Jenner and Scott cheer.