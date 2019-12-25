Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi with Trolls Character Poppy on Christmas Eve

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi seems to be having the best Christmas ever.

The reality TV star, 22, shared an adorable photo of her 22-month-old daughter meeting Poppy, the pink-haired character voiced by Anna Kendrick in the hit film Trolls.

“Best day ever 💗 @trolls,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

Wearing a pink dress to match Poppy’s hair, Stormi looked overjoyed to meet her favorite cartoon character. The two danced together as the movie played in the background of Jenner’s living room.

Later, Stormi led Poppy to the backyard where a trampoline awaited them.

Jenner shared a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, thanking Trolls and her ex Travis Scott, Stormi’s father, for the surprise.

“Thank you @Trolls and @travisscott for surprising Stormi,” she wrote. “Best day ever.”

The surprise comes just one day after Jenner revealed her mother Kris Jenner had also given Stormi an elaborate Christmas gift.

“My mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it,” Jenner said in the video as her mother revealed she’d given Stormi a playhouse.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch recently opened up to PEOPLE about how much she cherishes spending the holidays with her 10 grandchildren. (Aside from Stormi, she’s also grandma to Psalm, 7 months, True, 20 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Dream Renée, 3, Saint, 4, Reign Aston, 5, North, 6½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 10.)

And the reality star has plenty of holiday traditions for her big family even aside from their annual Christmas Eve party.

“We start decorating after Halloween,” she revealed. “We all have our input and we talk about it and make notes. It’s going to be something really special. And Christmas morning we’re usually at Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s house, so she’s in charge of all the stockings.”

As for the grandchildren, “My favorite thing is planning what their gifts are going to be,” she shared. “It’s a really great situation. We have so many little ones, it’s like a built-in preschool!”