Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Dress Up as Skeletons for 'Girls Halloween Dinner'

It’s almost Stormi’s first Halloween!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet photo of herself and her 8-month-old baby girl dressed in matching skeleton onesies. “Girls Halloween Dinner 🖤,” Jenner, 21, captioned the shot, which shows her holding Stormi while sitting on a white couch in front of a dinner table adorned with Halloween decorations.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, also shared glimpses of her dinner on Instagram Stories. One shot was a close up of the dinner table, which was topped with red moss and bones.

Another image showed a skeleton wearing a black dress sitting on a couch, while the other was a photo of black, gold and silver desserts decorated with skulls.

The mother-daughter pair’s Halloween dinner comes just two days after she and her boyfriend Travis Scott took Stormi to her first pumpkin patch.

Jenner shared moments from the family adventure on Instagram with one photo showing baby Stormi seated among a huge field of pumpkins. “First pumpkin patch,” wrote Jenner, who shared another image with both parents lean down to give her a sweet smooch as they pose together on a multi-level stack of hay bales.

Jenner’s other post features four snapshots in all, which chronicle a few other activities from the day of farm-friendly fun like Stormi helping her mom feed baby goats and enjoying a ride on her dad’s shoulders next to a corn field.

In addition to making sweet memories as a family, Jenner and Scott, 26, recently purchased a home together for $13.4 million, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Jenner and her rapper beau split the cost of the house, which they closed on two weeks ago, according to the source.

“Kylie and Travis’s new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It’s contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Despite the eight-digit price tag, the source says, “They got a good deal. The house had been on the market for one and a half years.”