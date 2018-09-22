Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of 'Angel Baby' Stormi in a Metallic Dress

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi is a little fashionista in the making!

On Friday, the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of herself with her and Travis Scott’s 7-month-old daughter.

In the shot, Stormi can be seen wearing a metallic dress paired with tiny Adidas and her hair was styled in little pigtails.

Meanwhile, Jenner opted for a skintight pink latex dress. The makeup mogul pulled the look together with her newly dyed pink hair styled in a high ponytail.

Also in the photo were dozens of pink heart-shaped balloons seemingly there in celebration of Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Wood’s 21st birthday.

Last night, Jenner and Woods kicked off Woods’ birthday with a wild night.

Woods documented their shenanigans on Instagram, which included shots of them at dinner with another male friend, followed by a “Happy Birthday” serenade to Woods at a club with folks (including Jenner) holding large, printed cut-outs of her face.

The duo, who have been friends for years, then left the club to enjoy some karaoke in the car.

“When you ditch the club to sing love songs with your wifey,” Woods wrote over a video of herself and Jenner singing.

Unfortunately, their fun briefly came to a halt as their vehicle was pulled over by authorities. “Tryna be a hater right now,” Woods said as she filmed blue and red police car lights through the back window of their vehicle.

“We got pulled over,” she said laughing while Jenner stuck her tongue out. “But we didn’t drive. It’s okay.”

Woods and Jenner are also celebrating the launch of their Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration KyliexJordyn, a collection of new lip gloss colors and cool holographic palettes.

The collection dropped on Friday at 3 p.m. PST.

“Since the beginning of her business we wanted to collab together because we’re always sharing ideas with each other,” Woods told PEOPLE in August, adding that it took “at least a year” of brainstorming until he pair settled on the final version.

“We’ve redesigned the collection at least five times because we couldn’t settle on one thing. We had multiple different [one] we thought it was going to be and we finally figured out one that made sense.”