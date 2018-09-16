Stormi Webster already has a mind of her own!

Kylie Jenner‘s 7-month-old daughter was none too pleased with her mom after the makeup mogul woke her up.

Jenner, 21, shared a sweet peek into the mother-daughter duo’s Saturday. On her Instagram Story, Jenner showed Stormi sleeping peacefully in her car seat in white sneakers. “I don’t wanna wake her up,” Jenner captioned the picture.

The saga continued in her next post — with a wide-awake Stormi. As Stormi cuddled up against Jenner with a toy giraffe and gazed warily at the camera, the blonde Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, “Now she’s mad at me.”

Stormi

Jenner got candid about motherhood in the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK. “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” Jenner said. “But I really don’t care.”

She said that Stormi — whose dad is Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, 26 — inspires her to succeed in business. She explained, “I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do.”

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In May, Kris Jenner gushed about her daughter’s skills as a new mom. “That child never stops,” the momager told PEOPLE about her youngest. “She got right back in the saddle. And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby.”

Chicago, True and Stormi

Though she may be mad at her mom for now, Stormi has had her fair share of fun recently: On Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared a precious picture of Stormi with her cousins Chicago (Kardashian West’s 8-month-old third child with Kanye West) and True (Khloé Kardashian‘s 5-month-old daughter with Tristan Thompson).

“The Triplets,” Kardashian West, 37, wrote.