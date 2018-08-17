Kylie Jenner Reveals She and 'Angel Baby' Stormi Webster Will Be Joining Travis Scott on Tour

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi Webster cannot walk yet, but she’s ready to rage!

The 21-year-old reality TV star revealed on Instagram that she and her 6-month-old daughter will be joining Stormi’s dad Travis Scott on his Astroworld tour.

“Me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️,” Jenner captioned an Instagram of Scott’s tour graphic.

Scott, 26, announced the tour, which is officially called Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour on Thursday following the release of the Astroworld album on Aug. 3.

The tour dates have not yet been revealed.

It’s no surprise that Jenner would join her rapper beau on the road considering she was featured quite a lot on the album.

On the song “Sicko Mode,” Scott references Jenner’s recent Forbes cover, in which she was dubbed one of the youngest soon-to-be billionaires.

“Passes to my daughter, Imma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes got these other bitches shook,” Scott rapped.

The Texas native mentioned his lady love again on the track “Skeletons.”

“We just rocked Coachella, I gave her of half of the check/It was good sex, I didn’t mention to the net/Didn’t pass the loud, that was out of respect,” Scott said reminiscing on the early stages of he and Jenner’s relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott/Instagram

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Jenner also starred in the music video for “Stop Trying to Be God.”

In the visual directed by Dave Meyers, the makeup mogul makes an appearance covered in gold paint as she caresses Scott’s face.

Jenner then makes another cameo at the end of the video holding a lamb.

In addition to accompanying Scott on tour, Jenner has shown the rapper a lot of support.

On the day of Astroworld’s release, Jenner shared an Instagram of herself in an Astroworld t-shirt.

“You didn’t have to go this hard baby,” Jenner wrote.

“Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life.”