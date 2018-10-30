Kylie Jenner Dons Sexy Bodysuit as She and Baby Stormi Dress Up as Pink Butterflies for Halloween

It’s a mommy-and-me Halloween!

On Monday, Kylie Jenner shared a series of Instagram photos of herself and her daughter Stormi dressed up as pink butterflies.

In the first shot, captioned “Butterfly Effect,” in reference to Jenner’s boyfriend and Stormi’s father Travis Scott‘s hit single, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen sitting on a bed wearing an iridescent bodysuit paired with pink heels with massive black and pink butterfly wings attached to her back.

For the look, Jenner, 21, ditched her blonde tresses and opted for a jet black bob haircut.

In the next image, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was photographed squatting with her 8-month-old baby girl on her lap wearing identical wings.

“My baby butterfly,” Jenner captioned the photo, which also shows Stormi smiling widely while dressed in a pink onesie with a butterfly hair clip in her hair.

Jenner later shared a solo shot of Stormi in the costume, giving followers a closer look at her adorable ensemble.

While the insect was the perfect inspiration for Halloween and has clearly had an impact on Scott’s life, Jenner is actually afraid of them in real life.

In an old clip from her show, Life of Kylie, the youngest KarJenner sibling took a trip to the London Zoo’s butterfly exhibit with best friend Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel, during which Kylie revealed to everyone that she’s petrified.

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” she explained in a confessional interview. “It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies.”

Adding, “This is how I think of them, cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

Nonetheless, the costume isn’t Jenner and Stormi’s first mother-daughter costume moment.

Last week, Jenner shared a photo of herself and Stormi wearing matching skeleton onesies.

“Girls Halloween Dinner 🖤,” Jenner wrote underneath the image, which shows her holding Stormi while sitting on a white couch in front of a dinner table adorned with Halloween decorations.