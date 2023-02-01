Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder filled her Los Angeles home with colorful balloons ahead of her eldest child's 5th birthday on Wednesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 1, 2023 08:16 AM
Kylie Jenner Decorates Her Home With Balloons Ahead of Stormi’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow’
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster. Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom to a five-year-old!

The Kardashians star, 25, filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday and shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations.

"Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Jenner said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a multicolored unicorn-shaped balloon and a pink metallic number five.

The makeup mogul, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, 31, also shared a snapshot of the scene with the caption, "my baby turns 5 tomorrow 🥺🥺🥺🥺."

Continuing the unicorn theme, Jenner posted a photo of one of her daughter's gifts, revealing she's received a candy-filled pink and white basket wrapped in a matching pink bow.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Decorates Her Home With Balloons Ahead of Stormi’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow’
Kylie Jenner Instagram

On Jan. 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder marveled at the similarities between herself and her daughter by sharing a side-by-side photo of herself and Stormi at around the same age.

The sepia-toned photo of Jenner appeared to be from sometime in her toddler years and sat alongside a close-up of Stormi's face as she wore a purple dress and matching glittery tiara.

"My love," Jenner captioned the post on her Instagram Story

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Decorates Her Home With Balloons Ahead of Stormi’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow’
Kylie Jenner Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie and Scott's youngest child, son Aire, will celebrate his 1st birthday on Thursday.

The baby boy was originally named Wolf Jacques. However, Jenner shared on her Instagram Story last March that her second child's name "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Kylie added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Shows How Much Daughter Stormi, 4½, Looks Just Like Her as a Kid
Kylie Jenner Instagram

The star confirmed she had changed her son's name to Aire earlier this month as she officially introduced her baby boy to the world on Instagram.

Kylie also shared some adorable photos of Aire, including one of him hanging out in a pair of Posh Peanut pajamas as he took snaps with his mom in a mirror.

"I love you Aire Webster ❤️," momager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments.

Sister Khloe Kardashian added, "The king!!! Young king!!!!! 👑🤍🐐👑❤️."

