Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Wear Red Dresses for Christmas, Travis Scott Gifts Princess Carriage

Travis Scott also made the holiday extra special by giving his daughter a gift fit for a Disney princess

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner and her 2½-year-old daughter Stormi Webster both channeled their glamorous sides while celebrating Christmas this year.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, posted some sweet mother-daughter photos on her Instagram, showcasing the coordinating holiday looks she and her baby girl rocked this year.

"Merry Christmas," she wrote alongside the snapshots, which were taken at the small Christmas Eve gathering hosted by sister Kourtney Kardashian this year.

Alongside another sultry solo shot, she simply wrote, "Mrs. Clause."

Although Travis Scott wasn't pictured attending the party, he did make sure Stormi felt the Christmas love!

Highlighting one of her daughter's extra special gift, Jenner shared that her ex had gotten his daughter a custom carriage fit for a Disney princess — which was filled with a collection of matching outfits!

"Omg," Jenner wrote alongside one video of the thoughtful gift, tagging Scott.

She also went on to share a sweet YouTube video that featured Stormi giving her a hand while showing off their Christmas decorations.

The mommy-daughter duo spent quality time celebrating Christmas early by making Grinch cupcakes together in November. Jenner, in honor of her new Kylie Cosmetics Grinch holiday makeup collection, baked up treats with Stormi that resembled the green Dr. Seuss character.

"You got this, Mommy," Stormi encouraged Jenner as she frosts the cupcakes in the adorable video, going on to tell her "I love you so much" and "You're so beautiful" in later parts of the sweet footage. "You're so beautiful!" Jenner replied, tickling her daughter. "And you're so smart."

After Stormi helped put some of the decorations on top of the frosted cupcakes, the two try their treats — and Stormi wasted no time getting green frosting all over her mouth, laughing as Jenner helped clean it off.

Stormi is getting her fair share of baking experience since back in October, Jenner rang in the spooky season with her daughter as they made Halloween cookies together.

Following speculation that Jenner and Scott, 29, had gotten back together, a source told PEOPLE in October that that was not the case. "There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the insider said at the time. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."

The source added that Jenner and Scott have "both been dating here and there and are mature about that." For now, the former couple are "really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter."