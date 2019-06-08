Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of 16-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Trying to Say Her Own Name

A for effort!

On Friday, proud mom Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of 16-month-old daughter Stormi trying to say her own name — and the name of her cousin True.

In the footage, Stormi proves she’s taking after her model mama as she poses for a photoshoot, wearing a cream-colored onesie with ruffles and pearl embellishments.

In the background of the video, a voice that appears to be the photographer can be heard asking the baby girl, “Can you say Stormi?” The little one replies, saying an abbreviated version of her name while smiling up at the camera.

Then the photographer can be heard asking, “Can you say True?” and Stormi responds by sweetly saying “True,” the name of Khloé Kardashian‘s 13-month-old daughter. “Can you say Ava?” the photographer continues, as Stormi replies by repeating one of the two syllables in the name.

“A for effort baby 😫😫😍😍💗,” Jenner, 21, captioned the post.

Jenner’s famous friends and family members were impressed by Stormi’s pronunciation skills.

“Nononononoooo how is she so good at this!!” Chrissy Teigen commented on the post, while the Revenge Body host, 34, replied, “She’s the cutest.”

Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie added, “I can’t 😫.”

Jenner’s sweet video comes days after Stormi — her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott — was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on her Instagram Story last week that Stormi “spent the day in the hospital” on June 2 after “an allergic reaction,” but that her baby girl was “100% okay now.”

“Nothing else matters when these things happen,” Jenner wrote at the time. “God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

A source later told PEOPLE that the incident seemed to be “a food-related reaction,” adding that the mother of one was “very scared, of course” for her daughter’s health, “but Stormi is fine.”

“Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely,” the insider added. “She is taking Stormi to her pediatrician for a follow-up.”