Stormi and Her Kousins! Kylie Jenner's Daughter Has Adorable Playdate with True, Dream and Chicago

Keeping Up with the … next generation of Kardashian-Jenner girls!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video of her daughter Stormi having a blast with her cousins True Thompson, 17 months, Chicago West, 20 months and Dream Kardashian, who turns 3 on Nov. 10.

“These girls are getting so big I can’t handle it 😍 .. thank you God for them,” wrote the mom of one, who co-parents her 20-month-old with Travis Scott.

“Squad goals,” True’s mom Khloé Kardashian captioned the same clip on her Instagram Story.

The playdate footage marked the first time the toddlers starred in a video together since they were born.

Missing from the video were Kim Kardashian West’s three older children (North, 6, Saint, who turns 4 on Dec. 5, and Psalm, 4 months) as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and 7-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

Though Psalm was not featured in the too-cute video of his cousins, Kardashian West gave fans an update on her baby boy on Friday.

“My baby Psalm is getting so big. He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like Saint’s twin!” the mom of four shared on Instagram, along with a video of her son.

“Hi cutie! Look at my baby, hi cutie. Hi Psalm,” Kardashian West told Psalm in the video, in which the infant moves his mouth while laying on a table. “You want to talk so badly!”

Also on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared videos of her daughter learning how to swim in a pool

The latest updates on the Kardashian-Jenner kids come after news of Kylie’s relationship status with rapper Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star publicly confirmed the split news on Thursday, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms,” adding, “Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Jenner also debunked a tabloid report that she had spent time with her ex Tyga in the early hours of Wednesday morning after photos surfaced of her friends at a recording studio the rapper was using.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’ ” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”