Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok

Stormi Webster has been making a lot of appearances on mom Kylie Jenner's TikTok

Published on August 18, 2022 03:02 PM
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are always showing love to Travis Scott.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video to TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita."

Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I really need ya, need ya, need ya right now."

"My best friendddd 😫😍," Jenner captioned the post.

Stormi is no stranger to her dad's music. Earlier this month, Jenner brought Stormi out to support Scott at a London concert. During his set, the rapper, 31, gave his little girl a special shout-out from the stage, which she adorably reacted to in a TikTok Jenner shared.

"Stormi, you ready baby?" he can be heard asking as the crowd cheers.

"Yes!" the excited 4-year-old responded before looking at Jenner, who asked again, "You ready?"

Stormi nodded before the video cut to her dancing and jumping along with Scott's songs while wearing a leather jacket and red noise-canceling earphones.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Shows Travis Scott Shouting Out Daughter Stormi as She Dances Along at London Show
Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Jenner and Scott are also parents to a 6-month-old son, whose name they have yet to announce since changing it from Wolf.

In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name, but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the name.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."

"Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved," said a separate insider.

