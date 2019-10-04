Cozy Stormi! Kylie Jenner Dressed Her Daughter in the Cutest $36 Floral PJs

Image zoom Kylie Jenner

When it comes to celebrity babies, Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi is definitely one of the most stylish: From adorable mommy-and-me twinning moments to Stormi’s very own kids merch, the 20-month-old is already a budding fashionista. While the outfits Jenner dresses her daughter in aren’t always within budget for us non-celebs, there are rare moments when they are — like this adorable pajama set that you can snag for under $40 on Amazon.

The reality star shared a video on her Instagram Story last night of her and Stormi snuggling, while Stormi giggled as her mom smothered her in kisses. And to make things even more cute, Stormi was bundled up in a cozy set of Posh Peanut pajamas ($36; amazon.com) with roses all over it.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Jenner isn’t the first celeb to turn to the children’s clothing brand — Jessica Simpson also dressed up daughter Birdie in a cute onesie and bib from a Posh Peanut collection earlier this year.

Image zoom

Buy It! Posh Peanut Country Rose Baby and Toddler Pajama Set, $36; amazon.com

The Country Rose Baby and Toddler Pajama Set is made out of super soft bamboo knit cotton and comes with a long sleeve top and pants. The stunning floral pajamas are made with chemical-free materials (“not treated with chlorine-containing bleaches, zinc, and sulfate”), are extra breathable, and even come pre-washed. Plus, the pajama set comes in several colors and prints if you want to mix and match. Posh Peanut also makes other products with the same “country rose” design, including a one-piece pajama romper, swaddle blanket, fitted crib sheet, and even a “mommy” robe, so you can match with your little one.

Image zoom

Buy It! Posh Peanut Country Rose Baby Romper, $36; amazon.com, Posh Peanut Country Rose Mommy Robe, $55; amazon.com

A majority of Posh Peanut’s collection has near-perfect rave reviews from moms who say its clothes are incredibly soft, beautiful, and great quality.

“You can’t get much cuter than this baby or the beautiful pajama set! I want a pair of these for myself, I have never felt any fabric so soft. These come in multiple color patterns so it’s hard to choose because they are all cute. Make sure you check them out for the upcoming holidays, would make a great gift for the little ones in your life!” one shopper wrote about the Baby and Toddler Pajama Set.

Check out everything Posh Peanut has to offer on Amazon here, and shop more of our favorites from the adorable brand below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Posh Peanut Baby Swaddle Blanket, $37 (orig. $45.95); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Posh Peanut Baby Bandana Bibs, $29; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Posh Peanut Baby Hooded Towel, $34.95; amazon.com