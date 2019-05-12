Proud Mama! Kylie Jenner Cuddles with Stormi as She Calls Her the ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Kylie Jenner is overflowing with love for her daughter Stormi.

In honor of her second Mother’s Day since welcoming her daughter last February, the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kicked off the day with a touching tribute to her baby girl.

Alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo snuggling up on set of a photo shoot, Jenner left no doubt about the depth of her affection for Stormi.

“The best thing I’ve ever done,” she captioned the sweet shot, adding that being a mother is her “greatest role in this life.”

In the image, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul rocked a long dress while her daughter wore a simple white outfit.

Shortly after sharing the sweet post, she went on to upload a short clip on her Instagram Story of her daughter walking around in a colorful shirt and a pair of pint-sized Uggs.

“The baby Uggs I can’t handle this,” she captioned the short clip.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster Travis Scott/Instagram

Jenner, who has always been candid about her love for Stormi, opened up earlier this year about all the ways her 15-month-old daughter has changed her life for the better.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Jenner told Interview Germany in March.

Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner with Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In fact, being a mother has changed her entire outlook on life.

“The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her,” she explained.

Since becoming a mother, Jenner has also felt a push to become an even better version of herself.

“This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman I can be,” Jenner shared earlier that month, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Alongside the touching image, Jenner shared a sweet photo of herself planting a big kiss on her daughter’s lips.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As she celebrated her daughter’s first birthday in February, the reality star, who shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, asked how she got “so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby.”

“I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” she captioned one of her Instagram tributes. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.”