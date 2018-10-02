It seems no place in the world can make Kylie Jenner happier than being alongside her daughter!

On Tuesday, Jenner, 21, shared a sweet moment between her and Stormi Webster, 8 months, looking out over a beautiful beach sunset.

The beauty mogul captioned the shots of her and her daughter as “you are my happy place” and added a butterfly emoji — a symbol that has been linked to the baby since Jenner was pregnant.

While only the back of Stormi is seen in the images, the pair looks out at the scenic view as Jenner — who wears a black Nine Inch Nails T-shirt from their 1999 The Fragile album — gradually turns around to face the camera with each photo.

The last shot — and perhaps the sweetest one — features the smiling E! reality star, with windblown light pink and blonde locks, snuggling her baby girl while she holds her.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Shortly after the sweet snaps, Jenner posted a video to her Instagram Story featuring an up and moving Stormi.

Wearing a light pink ensemble and a matching bow, Jenner recorded Stormi as she walked down the hallway with the assistance of a pink and white baby walker.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi

Though Stormi’s dad Travis Scott wasn’t featured in any of the shots posted on Tuesday, the rapper revealed just a few weeks ago that Stormi was getting ready to walk.

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott proudly wrote across a photo posted on his Instagram Story on Sept. 20.

“OG 3s I see u mama,” he added in reference to Stormi’s Air Jordan sneakers.

Travis Scott/Instagram

While both parents have expressed on social media just how proud they are of their daughter, Jenner recently told Vogue Australia that she’s also impressed with Scott for being a great dad to Stormi.

“We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her,” she shared of her boyfriend. “He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Wears a Ring with Travis Scott’s Initials on That Finger

The lip kit creator also talked about how she’s working on self-love to be a good example for her daughter.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” Jenner said during the interview. “I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more.”

Jenner added that since welcoming her daughter in February, “I actually feel like I love myself more. … I mean, I’m already a positive person but just having fun, being positive.”