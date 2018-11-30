Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Gets Her Own Room at Every Venue on Dad Travis Scott's Tour

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter is getting some touring perks!

Jenner, 21, posted a video to her YouTube page on Thursday, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Scott’s national Astroworld tour. The makeup mogul and daughter Stormi Webster, 9 months, have been tagging along on the tour since it kicked off on November 8.

For their most recent stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jenner revealed to her fans that even though she’s the one dating Scott, it’s Stormi who gets preferential treatment.

“So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room girl,” Jenner tells her baby girl in the video after they arrive at the Garden.

The backstage room features two white couches, a full table of snacks and beverages, a giant flat screen television, and some toys for Stormi.

The rapper, 26, even added a personalized Astroworld sign on the wall for his daughter, featuring a cloud with lightning and rain coming out of it, and a fuzzy, colorful “Wish You Were Here” doormat.

“We don’t let her out because of how loud it is out there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime,” Jenner continues, as she holds Stormi in her arms. “She’ll watch on the TV what’s going on.”

The rest of the reality star’s video shows the family backstage before the show, as well as the moment when Jenner joined her man on stage during part of the concert when the pair rode in a suspended rollercoaster above the crowd.

Stormi's door sign

Stormi's personal room Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Both Jenner and Scott have been keeping their fans in the loop with their travels since the family departed for the national tour at the beginning of the month.

On Tuesday night, Scott shared two adorable videos of his daughter watching him perform on a television screen at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

In sweet green overalls layered over a white turtleneck, Stormi beams and babbles as her dad introduces a song, and bounces and giggles as soon as he begins. “MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” he captioned the post.

And on her Instagram story that same night, Jenner shared her own peek at her jet-setting baby. Next to a precious photo of the tot sleeping as she cuddled up beneath a blanket, the mom of one wrote, “She comes everywhere with me.. the favorite little road dog.”