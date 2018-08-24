Kylie Jenner and 6-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Sport Flower Crowns in Cute Snapchat

Stormi is ready for her close-up!

Kylie Jenner‘s baby daughter is completely adorable in a selfie video the makeup maven shared to her Snapchat account and Instagram Story on Friday, posing with her baby girl while the two enjoyed some sweet bonding time.

Both sporting the app’s flower-crown filter, Stormi, 6 months, and Jenner, 21, look into the camera during the brief clip before Stormi turns her face away and nuzzles against her mama’s neck.

The video is only the latest glimpse of Stormi that Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have given fans on social media. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old rapper shared a new pair of photos to his Instagram account, showing the father-daughter duo snuggling in a rooftop lounge chair.

Stormi wears a big smile in the first photo as her dad lifts her into the air, crinkling her face and giving off a more giggly expression in the second image as Scott holds her close.

“Big mood ! Teach my stormi to love,” Scott captioned the snapshot series, taken in New York City. “I’ll forever protect that smile.”

Jenner got in on the sweet session too, posing with her daughter on a separate lounge chair while Stormi stood with the help of her mama and gave the camera a ginormous grin.

After announcing in June that she would no longer be sharing images of her baby girl’s face, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kicked off her 21st birthday festivities with a sweet tribute to her daughter.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” Jenner captioned a mother-daughter portrait on Instagram one day before her Aug. 10 birthday.

“My heart,” the proud parent captioned another image.