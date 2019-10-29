Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Cutest Clips: Watch the Star's First Born Grow Up Before Your Eyes

Have you been Keeping Up with Stormi Webster? You can if you’ve been following mom Kylie Jenner on social media. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been documenting her 21-month-old as she learns how to walk, talk, dance to dad Travis Scott‘s music and play with her famous cousins.

Keep track of little Stormi as she reaches her big girl milestones, thanks to cool mom Kylie.

reach for the stars baby 😩😩😍😂 pic.twitter.com/foHbI3K0yq — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2019

Will Stormi pass up taking over her mom’s makeup empire to become a basketball star? This future hooper is too cute with her baby jump shot.

Stormaloo tested out her mom’s new skincare line, Kylie Skin. When asked by her mom, 22, if she likes her new face mask, the tiny tot responded with the cutest, “Yea.”

All of your Halloween 2019 costumes have been canceled, since this baby girl donned a near-replica of her mom’s Versace Met Gala look.

After mom went viral with her “Rise and Shine” moment (which quickly blew up as a meme), Stormi jammed out to a version of her mom’s famous slogan — but stopped to request music from the real musician of the family.

Of course, the youngster is obsessed with lipstick. (Do you know who her mom is?) The Kylie Lip Kit originator opened up about her daughter’s interests in a YouTube video, which documented how the star’s everyday makeup routine has shortened since she became a mom.

“Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing,” Jenner said, adding that just like her mother, Stormi is all about lipstick.

“Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip,’” the proud mama added.

The mini fashionista loves her new play set but won’t explore alone — not without her mom to lead the way … if she can fit.

these girls are getting so big i can’t handle it 😍 .. thank you God for them ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LSlQOCnCRZ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 4, 2019

Cousin time! Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago, Robert Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Khloé Kardashian’s baby True love hanging out and giggling with each other.

On mom’s 22nd birthday, Stormi gave her best shot at singing “Happy Birthday.”

The model-in-training melted our hearts with her very first photo shoot.

We wouldn’t let go of that purse either if our mom had a massive closet filled with an incredible collection of handbags.

Nothing beats mom-and-daughter time, especially while on vacation.

Watching Stormi watch her dad Travis Scott, 28, perform on TV during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show is truly a milestone moment for the family of three.

Prior to their split, parents Kylie and Travis captured baby Stormi as she turned 1 in this sweet video.

Nothing can top these little baby feet on the beach, except for Stormi’s adorable laugh as the waves come in and wash over her legs.

For most people, a chair made out of stuffed animals that costs more than $25,000 is an outrageous gift for a baby, but not for Kylie’s firstborn.

Even while learning new words from mom, Stormi maintains her daddy’s girl status in this heart-melting clip.