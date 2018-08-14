Kylie Jenner Kisses Daughter Stormi as 6-Month-Old Adorably Attempts to Go Through a Makeup Bag

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner shared new videos of her and her 6-month-old baby girl on her Instagram Story in the bathroom as Stormi attempted to get into her mother’s best friend Jordyn Woods‘ glittery pink Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag.

“Oh, girl! You’re pushing over her makeup bag,” Jenner, 21, said in one brief clip. The mother of one said in another video, “She wants the makeup bag. Uh-oh!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star also gave her little one sweet smooches as she held up her cell phone to film the mirror-selfie footage.

Though Jenner revealed in June that she wasn’t going to share images of Stormi on social media, the Lip Kit mogul has been happily documenting her daughter’s adorableness for fans lately.

On her 21st birthday, the youngest KarJenner sibling shared a cute father-daughter Snapchat video that showed boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi.

The latter laughed and smiled in her father’s arms as they danced to music in front of their house. Scott, 26, also gifted the birthday gal with an extremely special gift: a white vintage Rolls Royce.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

In addition, Jenner celebrated her own birthday with a sweet tribute to baby Stormi.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” she captioned a new mother-daughter portrait on Instagram.

“My heart,” the proud parent captioned another image.