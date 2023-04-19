Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video

"Blessed mornings with my babies," Kylie Jenner captioned a clip compilation of her enjoying some hometime with her kids

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 06:44 AM
Kylie Jenner cuddles up with Stormi and Aire . Photo: Kylie Jenner TikTok

Kylie Jenner is feeling blessed.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, shared a cute home video on her Instagram and TikTok accounts Tuesday with daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months.

"Blessed mornings with my babies," Jenner captioned the compilation of clips, which show her cuddled up with her kids — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — and the siblings playing together and laughing.

The video begins with a makeup-free Jenner planting multiple kisses on Aire's head, while Stormi, dressed in a pink top and matching leggings, smiles at the camera.

Stormi then starts tickling her little brother on his neck and under his arms, which makes him squeal and giggle.

"Mommy!" Stormi says to Jenner during the adorable clip, clearly delighted at being able to make Aire laugh.

Jenner was dressed casually for her quality time with her two kids, sporting a loose black T-shirt to match her son, who teamed his top with light gray joggers.

The video also gave a glimpse into what activities Stormi and Aire get up to during the day. As well as coloring, Stormi made mini pancakes with her mom and even stirred up the batter and placed it into a skillet.

Jenner's 387 Instagram million followers couldn't help but gush over the sweet video. One wrote, "truly the best mom 🤍😍 beautiful family," while a second added in the comments section, "Aire's laugh🥹🤍."

The Kardashians star recently opened up about whether or not she wants to have more kids and revealed she's open to whatever the future has in store for her.

Asked if she plans on having more kids during a cover shoot and interview with HommeGirls, Jenner admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan," she continued. "I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

Jenner went on to explain that she's "always felt that way" when it comes to letting the future unfold.

"I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she added. "But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner shared how becoming a mom has changed her approach to her thoughts on beauty.

"It's made me love myself more," she said. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

