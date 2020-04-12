Kylie Jenner Dresses Up as the Easter Bunny to Celebrate Holiday with 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are celebrating Easter by soaking up the sun!

While most of the country — and the world — is under some sort of lockdown or social distancing order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the beauty mogul, 22, still made sure the holiday was special for 2-year-old Stormi.

“I’ve been on a roll,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday atop a close-up of Easter-themed pastel cupcake decorations, sharing several more slides of the holiday treats she and Stormi would enjoy, including chick and egg-shaped desserts.

On Sunday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of the Easter bunny’s haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll. It appeared the mom of one delivered the gifts herself as she dressed up in costume for the holiday.

While it has unclear whether or not Kylie and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott are self-isolating together during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner shared another slide of two Easter bunnies taking a selfie together.

The mother-daughter pair ventured outside later in the day, first with a walk and then a dip in the pool.

In another Instagram Story slide, Stormi walked outside wearing a floral dress and white tennis shoes, carrying a Minnie Mouse umbrella overhead and singing “Rain, Rain, Go Away.”

Also on Sunday, Jenner couldn’t let the day go by without wishing her niece True Thompson, who is her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, a happy birthday, sharing a video of little Stormi singing to her cousin, who celebrated her big day on Easter this year.

On Saturday, Scott, 27, shared some more pool time moments of Stormi on his Instagram Story, showing his daughter happily splashing around in the pool and dancing to Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Jenner has been sharing glimpses of her life at home with fans on Instagram Stories: tanning by the pool, lots of baking (banana pancakes, cupcakes) and recently making hilarious TikToks with momager Kris Jenner, 64.

Last year, Kylie spent the Easter in Palm Springs, California, with her family and Scott. The crew attended Kanye West’s star-studded Coachella Sunday Service.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.