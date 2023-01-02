Kylie Jenner Sleds Into 2023 with Daughter Stormi Webster: 'A Serious Adventure'

The mother-daughter duo welcomed the New Year by playing in the snow and exploring a gorgeous winter landscape in Aspen

By
Published on January 2, 2023 11:19 AM
Photo: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner slid into the new year with her daughter Stormi Webster by her side!

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder on Sunday shared a video to TikTok of her 2023 New Year's Day celebrations in Aspen, which included tubing down a snowy hill with Stormi, 4.

In the clip, the mother of two screamed as the tube flew down the hill, Stormi snug in her lap. As the sled came to a halt, Kylie continued to cheer while camera captured Stormi with a big smile on her face.

The TikTok also showed Jenner and a friend standing by a snow-covered creek. "We're on a serious adventure right now," Kylie said, adding that the view was, "so beautiful."

Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Another moment showed Jenner and her mini-me trekking through the snow hand in hand, admiring the views as they walked up to a tree house.

Jenner captioned the video "2023."

There was no sighting of Jenner's son, who she welcomed with Travis Scott in February 2022. Jenner first announced the child's name was Wolf, before she and Scott decided to scrap the name. The couple has yet to reveal the new name they chose for their son.

Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Jenner wasn't the only member of her family to introduce a newborn in 2022. Sister Khloé Kardashian also welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate. Kardashian's two children are fathered by Tristan Thomspon, though the pair split before welcoming their second child.

Kardashian has also kept the name of her son private, though she previously revealed the name likely begins with a "T" — keeping tradition with daughter, True.

