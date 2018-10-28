Mama's Girl! Kylie Jenner Posts Sweet Twinning Images of Her and Daughter Stormi as Babies

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner took a trip down memory lane on Saturday night, sharing an adorable side-by-side shot that shows how she looked almost identical to her 8-month-old daughter Stormi Webster when she was a baby.

“My baby and me,” she wrote alongside one shot, adding three heart-eyed emojis.

In the images, both tykes wore sweet pink outfits while sitting on the ground and gazing up at something in the distance, highlighting their big brown eyes.

Jenner, 21, went on to share a second mother-daughter baby comparison, adorned with multiple heart-eyed and heart emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Dress Up as Skeletons for ‘Girls Halloween Dinner’

“Stormi, she’s my twin,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul remarked in July while answering fan questions on YouTube with her best friend Jordyn Woods, later admitting that as her daughter gets older, “She’s looking a lot more like her dad.”

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” Jenner explained, sharing that she’s pretty positive that her boyfriend Travis Scott is responsible.

Continuing, she noted: “She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy ‘Changed’ Her Body at a Young Age — ‘But I Really Don’t Care’

In honor of her daughter’s first Halloween, on Friday, Jenner and her baby girl dressed in matching skeleton onesies.

“Girls Halloween Dinner 🖤,” Jenner captioned an image of their spooky ensembles, which show her holding Stormi while sitting on a white couch in front of a dinner table adorned with Halloween decorations.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Buy $13.5 Million L.A. Mansion (and Split the Cost!): Source

The pair’s Halloween dinner came just two days after she and her boyfriend took Stormi to her first pumpkin patch!

Jenner shared moments from the family adventure on Instagram, with one photo showing baby Stormi seated among a huge field of pumpkins. “First pumpkin patch,” wrote Jenner, who shared another image with both parents leaning down to give her a sweet smooch as they posed together on a multi-level stack of hay bales.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster

Jenner’s other post features four snapshots in all, which chronicle a few other activities from the day of farm-friendly fun, like Stormi helping her mom feed baby goats and enjoying a ride on her dad’s shoulders next to a corn field.