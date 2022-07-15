Travis Scott Helps Stormi, 4, Create a Volcano in Science Experiment Filmed by Mom Kylie Jenner

The rapper and his preschooler worked on the fun experiment while the Kylie Cosmetics founder filmed and cheered them on

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a budding scientist on their hands!

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared an adorable video where the rapper, 31, and their daughter Stormi Webster work on an erupting volcano science project.

In the video, Stormi, 4, and Scott add ingredients to the volcano mold. Stormi can briefly be seen leaning over and looking into the mold as she counts the drops she puts in it. She's about to add the last ingredient before Scott stops her.

"Wait, what's it called when it's inside the volcano?" Scott asks, to which Stormi replies, "Magma!"

"And when it comes out, what's it called?" he continued, to which the preschooler excitedly answered, "Hot lava!"

The father and daughter then finish off the experiment, cheering and laughing as the volcano erupts. "It's coming out, the hot lava," Stormi laughs as Jenner and Scott cheer.

Within the past week, Jenner has posted multiple TikToks with her little girl, which have all gone viral for their mother-daughter cuteness. She's also given fans a glimpse at the couple's 5-month-old son in a video shared on TikTok and Instagram.

The video, which promoted her new Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick, featured Jenner showing off some of her favorite places in her children's rooms. The video then shifts to an adorable mother-son moment where Jenner rubs the balm on her son's knees and feet. The video also features Stormi using the new stick around her lips and cheeks.

"My favorite spaces in my kid's rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍" she wrote in the caption.

In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf Webster but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that "Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved."

Last month, Jenner celebrated her partner and his role in their family on Father's Day in a tribute on Instagram.