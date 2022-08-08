Kylie Jenner Shows Travis Scott Give Daughter Stormi a Sweet Onstage Shout Out at His London Show

Travis Scott made sure his little girl felt the love at his London concert on Saturday night.

During his set, the rapper, 31, gave daughter Stormi a special shout-out from the stage, which she adorably reacted to in a TikTok from mom Kylie Jenner.

"Stormi, you ready baby?" he can be heard asking as the crowd cheers.

"Yes!" the excited 4-year-old responded before looking at Jenner, who asked again, "you ready?"

Stormi nods before the video cut to her dancing and jumping along with Scott's songs while wearing a leather jacket and red noise-canceling earphones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper's family and friends put on a strong display of support during his big night in London, his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 attendees in Houston, Texas, last November.

In a post shared via Instagram on Saturday, Jenner, 24, Stormi, and Scott, 31, can be seen embracing each other backstage to celebrate the occasion. One snap showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder holding her daughter as the two sat in the audience wearing matching neon pants.

Another photo featured the mother-daughter duo putting their hands up in the air while having a blast at the concert.

Jenner also included a video of a joyful Scott celebrating the sold-out show, screaming and hugging friends backstage with NBA players Kevin Durant and James Harden. In the clip, Durant popped a bottle of champagne to honor the special moment.

Jenner and Scott are also parents to a 6-month-old son, whose name they have yet to announce since changing it from Wolf Webster.

In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf Webster but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the name.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."

"Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved," said a separate insider.