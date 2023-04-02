Kylie Jenner Shows Son Aire in TikTok Videos at Niece True's Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby boy on TikTok!

Over the weekend, the make-up mogul, 25, shared a rare glimpse of her son Aire on the platform while celebrating her niece True Thompson's 5th birthday and promoting her new Kylie Cosmetic products.

After Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster announce in her latest TikTok from Saturday they were attending True's birthday party, the mom of two says, while holding her little boy on her hip as they enter the event, "Let's go see the party."

Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

The Kardashians star then offers another peek at her 1-year-old, who is wearing a brown graphic short sleeve shirt and camouflage cargo pants to his cousin's celebration.

She also documented plenty of footage of her daughter at the party, making neon orange slime, hitting a piñata and enjoying a sweet treat while matching with her grandmother Kris Jenner in a bright yellow outfit.

Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

On Friday, Jenner shared another TikTok video featuring her little boy while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetic eye makeup products.

As she applies two shades of her new matte liquid eyeshadows and Kylash mascara, the camera cuts to the beauty brand founder hugging and kissing her baby, saying in an affectionate voice, "I love you." Aire then adorably looks into the camera with a big smile and his tongue out.

The 1-year-old can continue to be heard in the video as Jenner returns to her makeup routine. "There's baby noises in the background. Sorry, this is why I don't get on TikTok much," she jokes.

Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star shares Stormi and Aire with rapper Travis Scott. A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Jenner "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shared. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

The source added that Jenner is in a very different place from the 31-year-old musician.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier," they continued. "Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

It has "never been an easy relationship," noted the insider. "There is a reason that they never got married. It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."

Jenner and Scott have dated on and off since 2017.