Kylie Jenner Shows Son Aire in TikTok Videos at Niece True's Birthday Party

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a rare glimpse of her son while celebrating her niece's birthday and promoting her new eye makeup products

By
Published on April 2, 2023 04:32 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7216774261858405674?lang=en. Kylie Jenner/Tiktok
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby boy on TikTok!

Over the weekend, the make-up mogul, 25, shared a rare glimpse of her son Aire on the platform while celebrating her niece True Thompson's 5th birthday and promoting her new Kylie Cosmetic products.

After Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster announce in her latest TikTok from Saturday they were attending True's birthday party, the mom of two says, while holding her little boy on her hip as they enter the event, "Let's go see the party."

https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7216774261858405674?lang=en. Kylie Jenner/Tiktok
Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

The Kardashians star then offers another peek at her 1-year-old, who is wearing a brown graphic short sleeve shirt and camouflage cargo pants to his cousin's celebration.

She also documented plenty of footage of her daughter at the party, making neon orange slime, hitting a piñata and enjoying a sweet treat while matching with her grandmother Kris Jenner in a bright yellow outfit.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7216774261858405674?lang=en. Kylie Jenner/Tiktok
Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

On Friday, Jenner shared another TikTok video featuring her little boy while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetic eye makeup products.

As she applies two shades of her new matte liquid eyeshadows and Kylash mascara, the camera cuts to the beauty brand founder hugging and kissing her baby, saying in an affectionate voice, "I love you." Aire then adorably looks into the camera with a big smile and his tongue out.

The 1-year-old can continue to be heard in the video as Jenner returns to her makeup routine. "There's baby noises in the background. Sorry, this is why I don't get on TikTok much," she jokes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7216774261858405674?lang=en. Kylie Jenner/Tiktok
Kylie Jenner/Tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star shares Stormi and Aire with rapper Travis Scott. A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Jenner "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shared. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

The source added that Jenner is in a very different place from the 31-year-old musician.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier," they continued. "Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

It has "never been an easy relationship," noted the insider. "There is a reason that they never got married. It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."

Jenner and Scott have dated on and off since 2017.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqij9Pvgg7j/. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer Dances with Newborn Son Leo in Sweet Video: 'He Already Tired of Me'
96th Birthday Dinner for William Daniels with Bonnie Bartlett, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Will Friedle. credit line – Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett
'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels Reunites with Costars to Celebrate 96th Birthday
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1642273209247756289?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng. Rihanna/Twitter
Rihanna Tweets Cute Video Holding Son: 'Look Who Don't Want Mommy to Work Out'
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian and Niece Dream Are 'Very Close,' Says Source: 'True and Dream Are Best Friends'
hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Abs in Skin-Baring Set as She Celebrates Launch of Rhode Canada: 'Just Wow!'
Sarah Herron's Fiancé Dylan Brown Speaks Out About Son Oliver's Death: 'All He Ever Knew Was Love'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CpI0TWaPRme/. Dylan Brown/Instagram
Sarah Herron Opens Up About Her Body and Uterus Healing After Tragic Death of Son at 24 Weeks
The Kardashians Season 3: Everything to Know
'The Kardashians' Season 3: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqbd_qnyTto/ — Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Paris Soccer Game with Kendall Jenner: 'Soccer Moms for the Win'
Kim Kardashian and Son Watch Paris Soccer Game with Kendall Jenner: 'Soccer Moms for the Win'
Atiana De La Hoya Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You'
Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Asks If She ‘Misses’ Her ‘Old Face’
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Follower Who Asks if She 'Misses' Her 'Old Face'
cooper hefner
Cooper Hefner Celebrates Twin Daughters Marigold and Blossom's First Birthday with Loved Ones
Kim Kardashian Takes Daughters North and Chicago and Niece Penelope to a Hedgehog Café
Kim Kardashian Takes Daughters North and Chicago, Niece Penelope to a Hedgehog Cafe — See Photos!
Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display as She Shares Pics of 2 'Drive-Tru' Pasta Dishes
mike turner
USMNT Star Matt Turner Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Girl on Soccer Field After Big Win: Watch
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green pose in the press room during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX.
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess Is 'Going to Go Crazy' for Son Zane's First Birthday Party
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava's Love Has 'Healed Me' as He Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photo