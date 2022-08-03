Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her and 'Bestie' Stormi's Matching Glitzy Manicures in New TikTok

Kylie Jenner loves a matching mommy-and-me moment!

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared a new video on TikTok featuring her and her daughter Stormi, 4, getting manicures together.

The mother-daughter duo opted for blinged-out nails, both choosing looks that included a small jewel on the tip of each fingernail. While Jenner went with a light pink color for her manicure, her little girl picked out a bright orange polish.

"Nails with bestie 💅🏻," the mom of two captioned the clip.

Late Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits daughter Stormi has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.

"She doesn't let me dress her anymore," Jenner said nostalgically of her daughter.

The Kardashians star shares Stormi and an infant son, 6 months, with partner Travis Scott, 31.

In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

Jenner said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the moniker.