All Grown Up! Kylie Jenner Shows Off 2½-Year-Old Daughter Stormi's 'Big Girl Bed'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott

Stormi Webster is growing up so fast!

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse just how much her 2½-year-old daughter has grown by sharing several photos of Stormi's bedroom on Friday, remarking that her little one has already moved onto a "big girl bed" on her Instagram Stories.

One shot shows a wooden bed adorned with a pink duvet and plush pillows nestled below a cozy reading nook. A small staircase leads to an upper bunk surrounded by painted white clouds.

Another picture features a pink daybed with three stuffed toys. The chaise sits next to a packed bookcase and a neon sign of a lightning cloud.

Jenner's bedroom tour come just days after Stormi hit a big milestone.

On Wednesday, Jenner revealed that her daughter had her "first day of homeschool," posting an adorable snapshot of the young girl sporting a big smile as she showed off her light pink backpack by French high-fashion luxury goods brand Hermès.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a video of her only child showing her excitement in her academic journey, jumping up and down outside of their home.

"First day of school! First day of school!" Stormi exclaims in the clip as Jenner can be heard laughing in the background alongside Stormi's dad Travis Scott.

While Stormi may be ecstatic for school, that doesn't mean she's forgotten about spending quality time with her mom.

Recently, the mother-daughter duo participated in the latest TikTok parent trend called the #CuddleChallenge, which sees what happens when a parent lays their head down on their toddler's lap to see how they react.

In the heartwarming video, which Jenner posted to Instagram and TikTok, the makeup mogul steps into the frame while Stormi is sitting on the couch waiting for her mom in a too-cute tie-dye tee.

Stormi immediately smiles and begins to pet Jenner's head. She can also be seen mouthing the sentence, "Don't be afraid mommy," which Jenner then added as the caption to her sweet video.