Kylie Jenner Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy in Leather Mini Dress & Trench Coat During NYFW

Kylie Jenner confirmed on Tuesday that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is stepping out for the first time since confirming her pregnancy — and she's doing so in style.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul was spotted out during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday and her baby bump was on full display as she dined at Carbone in SoHo.

Jenner later shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her all-white look from the night, which featured a white leather mini dress and a coordinating trench coat with matching shades and a top handle bag from Balenciaga. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo with a baby angel emoji, referencing her growing belly.

Kylie Jenner has dinner at Carbone in New York City Credit: BeautifulSignaureIG/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. In a sweet video announcing the news, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, 30, hugging her stomach. The 90-second video also follows the proud parents and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi as they attend an OBGYN appointment and as they later share the exciting news with family.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner — who famously kept her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi a secret — always planned to share the journey with fans.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," the source said. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

"She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow," said the source, adding, "Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

kylie jenner Credit: kylie jenner/instagram

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the star had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during the early stages of her pregnancy.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source said. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi, a source told PEOPLE in June that the pair had recently become even closer.