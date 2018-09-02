Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Abs in Neon Bikini While Enjoying the Sun with Daughter Stormi

Sun’s out!

Days after proudly announcing that her abs were “making a comeback,” Kylie Jenner showed off her trim physique while playing outside with her 7-month-old daughter Stormi.

In the adorable photo, the 21-year-old mom wore a bright neon bikini while sitting on a lounge chair with her daughter — who was wearing an adorable one piece and a tiny straw hat to protect her from the sun.

Choosing to let the sweet image speak for itself, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted the photo without a caption.

While Jenner doesn’t share many workout videos, or frequently update her fans on her fitness journey, on Tuesday,

the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated the fact that she was finally getting her abs back after welcoming her daughter on Feb 1.

“Abs making a comeback!!!!” she wrote alongside a video shared on Snapchat and her Instagram stories, adding a praying hands emoji as well as several weary-faced emojis.

The mother of one recently opened up about how her way of thinking changed since she became a mother.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom,” Jenner said during an interview with sister Kendall Jenner for Vogue Australia’s September issue.

“I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more,” she explained, adding that since welcoming Stormi, “I actually feel like I love myself more.”

Jenner added, “I’m trying to be… I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

Shortly after celebrating her 21st birthday earlier this month, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE that while Jenner “is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already,” there’s one experience that Jenner holds nearest and dearest to her heart: motherhood.

“She just loves being her mom,” the source explained. “She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl.”

Making her love for her 6-month-old daughter abundantly clear, Jenner kicked off her birthday festivities by sweetly calling her baby girl “my most special gift.”