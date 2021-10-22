Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 'Growing' Baby Bump in Silhouette Snap

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a glimpse at her baby bump as she prepares to welcome her second child.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared a photo of her silhouette on Instagram in an artful shot, showing off her bump as she pushes her long, waist-length hair back with one hand. In the photo, her body casts a shadow in the sunlight hitting a blank wall, revealing just the outline of her shape.

"​​Growing 🤍," Jenner captioned the snap.

Jenner first announced she is expecting in September. Her baby will be her second with rapper Travis Scott. She and Scott also share daughter Stormi, 3, whom they welcomed in February 2018.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner confirmed her second pregnancy. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

The source added, "She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

In August, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner is expecting her second child with Scott, 30, and was "enjoying her pregnancy in private" at the time.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," an insider said, adding, "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again."

Since going public with her exciting news, Jenner has been much more open about her pregnancy than she was her first time around. Jenner famously kept her pregnancy with Stormi secret until after she had given birth.

Shortly after letting the world know she was expecting, Jenner stepped out for New York Fashion Week in a belly-baring outfit, wearing a black lace jumpsuit. Just a day later, Jenner gave another glimpse at her baby bump while wearing a crop top to dinner.

Jenner has not revealed the sex of her baby or her due date, but a source told PEOPLE last month that the reality star is "doing well" at this stage in her pregnancy.

"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired," the source said. "She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though."