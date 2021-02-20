Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos of Daughter Stormi on the Golf Course: 'Big Girl'

Jenner, 23, showed the three-year-old riding in a golf cart and carrying her toddler-sized clubs across the green

Hole in one!

Kylie Jenner hit the golf course for some quality time with daughter Stormi on Friday.

The proud mom shared a series of adorable videos of the three-year-old riding in a golf cart and carrying her toddler-sized clubs across the green.

"Big girl!!!" Jenner wrote on the video of Stormi hanging out on the golf cart.

Another slide reads: "My favorite person."

Stormi turned three years old earlier this month, and while there was no Stormi World celebration this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her family still managed to go all out for her and her cousins.

Jenner, 23, shared several photos from Stormi's birthday party on her Instagram Story at the time, explaining that she decided on a scaled-down celebration attended by her daughter's cousins.

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," Jenner said in a video on her Story. "But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing."

Later, Jenner showed Stormi all dressed up in a puffy pink dress and tiara.

In addition to an ice cream cart, the party also had a candy shop, Cane's food truck, inflatable slide and Stormi-themed merch.

There were also bubbles and a carriage made completely out of balloons. Guests were welcomed at the entrance of Jenner's home with balloons that read "3rd Times a Charm."

Jenner also shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time 🥺" the makeup mogul wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of Stormi from the last three years.

