Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Eating Ice Cream for the First Time at Disneyland

Kylie Jenner's son Aire, just got his first taste of ice cream — and he seems to really like it!

The mom of two, 25, shared various pictures and videos on a family trip to Disneyland with her kids on her Instagram Story, including one adorable video introducing her 1-year-old son to the sweet treat.

Leading up to the short clip, Jenner showed off eight bowls of soft serve ice cream on a table. She then shared a video feeding him a spoonful as he sat in his stroller, writing on the bottom, "first ice cream" along with a laughing face emoji and several heart eyes emojis.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Aire, who wears a black hoodie and jeans while clutching a bib in one hand and a toy car in the other, can be seen making several cute expressions as he experiences the taste of the ice cream. He ultimately decides the taste is fine and chews with a content expression on his face while looking at the camera.

Jenner also shared a bathroom selfie with her daughter Stormi, 5, as well as clips of her walking through the park while holding her hand. In another picture, she shows off the group's fun Disneyland balloon wristbands.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has slowly been sharing more pictures and videos of her son — whom she shares with her rapper ex Travis Scott — after publicly revealing his name on Jan. 21.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On Valentine's Day, she shared a cute snap of him with his new bunny stuffed animal, and she also shared a video last week kissing and cuddling the infant as Stephen Sanchez's song "Until I Found You" played in the background.

Earlier this month Jenner also gave fans a glimpse of her son enjoying his first birthday on Feb. 2. She had decorated her home with a race car theme for Aire's big day, filling the house with balloons and a ball pit.

"Aire day today🤍," she captioned a photo that showed a white, gray, and blue ball pit with black and white and race-car shaped balloons in the background.

She also shared some never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "You complete us, my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you."