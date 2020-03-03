Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of 'Conversations' with Stormi as They Dip Their Feet in Pool

Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi spent part of their morning chit-chatting under the sun!

On Tuesday, Jenner, 22, shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories of her “conversations” with the toddler as the mother-daughter duo dipped their feet in Jenner’s backyard pool.

Jenner first showed off her massive backyard, panning the camera to reveal Stormi’s lavish playhouse.

“Mommy!” Stormi yells as Kylie says “What baby?”

In the next clip, Stormi can be seen sitting next to the pool, asking “What’s that noise mommy?”

“Um, they’re cleaning,” Jenner answers in reference to the construction-like sounds in the background.

“Conversations,” Jenner wrote over the heartwarming clip.

“What’s that noise?” Stormi asks again as she scoots closer to the edge of the pool. “It’s a little leaf blower. … I think or they might be sawing a tree down. I have no idea.”

“Oh,” Stormi says curiously back to her mom before asking another question.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“What’s that noise?” Stormi says to Jenner, who informs her, “That sounds like the pool filter.”

Stormi later dips her toes gently into the water, encouraging her famous mom to do the same.

“Should mommy put her feet in?” Jenner asks the toddler, who excitedly says, “Yes!”

The mother-daughter duo then splash their feet together in harmony and Jenner says, “Look at us!”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Shows Off Her Style in Earrings, Sparkly Purse and Cell Phone

After soaking up the sun for a few more moments, Jenner shared an additional clip of Stormi running back toward the house.

“Love of my life,” Jenner wrote over the clip.

Jenner and Stormi’s pool day comes after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a trip to the Bahamas with her baby girl and close friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In since-expired Instagram Story clips, the group could be seen taking shots and snacking on fruit, mini pancakes and Frito chips. “Saturday’s are for the girls💛💛,” Jenner captioned three photos of herself and Karanikolaou lying by the pool.

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter walking on the sand, writing, “you and me..”

The vacation comes as Jenner sparks speculation that she and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott may have rekindled their romance following their split in October. (The two share daughter Stormi.)

On Friday, the reality star shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories that showed her and Scott getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner ‘Isn’t Labeling’ Her Relationship with Travis Scott, Source Says

“It’s a mood,” Jenner wrote over the three photos.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the two are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple again.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source says. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”