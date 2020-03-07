Kylie Jenner's Mini-Me! Beauty Mogul Shares Sweet Twinning Moment with Daughter Stormi

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi had an adorable twinning moment on Friday wearing matching patterned onesies.

Jenner, 22, shared several snaps of the cute photo-op on Instagram, writing in her caption, “my mini 🤍🤍”

In the photos, the beauty mogul pairs her outfit with black high heels and some trendy sunglasses, while little Stormi, 2, wears some white sneakers with the ensemble. Later on Friday, Jenner shared a series of photos of herself in the outfit, with the addition of a long black trench coat and belt.

“the other night 🖤” she captioned that post.

It’s not the first time that Stormi has followed in her superstar mom’s footsteps — for Halloween last year, the toddler wore a recreation of Jenner’s purple Met Gala look from earlier in the year.

The mother-daughter moment this week comes the week after Jenner and Stormi vacationed with friends in the Bahamas last weekend.

In videos and photos shared from the girls trip, Jenner sported a black string bikini as she partied with her friends — including BFF Stassie Karanikolaou — and posed for the camera.

One photo features Jenner and Stormi standing on the beach near the waves.

The mother of one captioned the shot, “you and me.”

Karanikolaou supportively commented, “my favorite girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️” on the post.

“Saturday’s are for the girls💛💛,” Jenner captioned another post featuring three photos of herself and Karanikolaou laying by the pool.

Jenner recently sparked speculation that she and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, have rekindled their romance.

Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories that showed her and Scott getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” Jenner wrote over the three photos.

In October, Jenner and Scott decided to take a break from their relationship after more than two years together, PEOPLE reported at the time.

A few days later, Jenner publicly confirmed the news by tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The duo have continued to spend time together even months later, and were spotted recently heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. The parents also celebrated Stormi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”