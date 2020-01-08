Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Photo of When She Was Pregnant with Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is feeling nostalgic.

Just weeks ahead of her daughter Stormi‘s second birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her pregnancy by sharing a throwback photo of her baby bump on Instagram Tuesday.

“Throwback🤰🏻pregnant with my baby girl,” she captioned the sweet shot, along with a hashtag of her 23-month-old’s name. “I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..🖤”

In the picture, Jenner can be seen showing off her bare belly in a black crop top and maroon sweatpants.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Mini Mogul! Stormi Helps Kylie Jenner with Her Makeup Line’s Upcoming Valentine’s Day Collection

Jenner welcomed on Feb. 1, 2018 with then-boyfriend Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics founder famously kept her pregnancy a secret from fans, only confirming it on social media days following the birth of her first child.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last year, Jenner threw an epic amusement park-themed party for Stormi’s first birthday.

Dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to Scott’s Astroworld album — the celebration had everything from a live “Baby Shark” performance to carnival rides to Louis Vuitton-inspired fries.

Jenner also treated Stormi and fellow party guests to a room filled with inflatable balloon clouds (referencing Stormi’s name), a bubble room, a “Stormi’s Shop” filled with Stormi-themed merchandise and a magical “butterfly forest” room.

“How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” the makeup mogul wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to her daughter at the time.

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world,” she added.

“My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute,” Jenner continued. “Every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The reality mom outdid herself yet again when she recently celebrated Christmas with Stormi, adorning her Hidden Hills home with matte white decorations and an 18-feet tall festive fir in the foyer.

In a tour video shared on YouTube, the mother-daughter duo worked together to put the first present under the Christmas tree before Stormi received a massive backyard playhouse as a gift.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Stormi’s grandmother Kris Jenner, who was the mastermind behind the extravagant present, said in the clip. “I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”