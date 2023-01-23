Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire, will celebrate his first birthday next month

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on January 23, 2023 11:03 AM
Aire Webster, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Kylie Jenner is helping fans keep up with her family.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul shared the first photos of her baby boy, Aire Webster, on Instagram Saturday and revealed his name for the first time. Among the sweet photo set was a throwback showing the infant in a high chair, looking away from the sun shining behind him.

Aire looks adorable in his seat, with drips of baby food coating his lips, chin, and on his bib as the light catches his curls.

"AIRE 🤍," she captioned the photo set.

Jenner and Scott, 31, welcomed their son last February and initially named him Wolf Jacques. However, she shared on her Instagram Story on March 21 that her second child's name "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner added, along with a prayer hands emoji. She did not say whether his middle name Jacques was also being changed.

After Jenner officially revealed her second child's name over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that the moniker means "Lion of God."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September 2021 that she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Back in March 2022, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner's pregnancy with her son was "very different" than her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

With Stormi, Jenner "bounced back quickly," but she took a bit more time with her youngest of two, the source shared.

"She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself," the insider continued. "As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with [the second baby] was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything."

"She wants to be honest about [her recovery] though. She has help and is still exhausted," they added at the time. "She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."

