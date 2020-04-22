Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Stormi Swimming on Her Own Without Floaties

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is showing off her swimming skills!

Kylie Jenner highlighted her 2-year-old daughter Stormi‘s knack for water when she shared a video of her baby girl taking swimming lessons without floaties on Tuesday at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs mansion.

In the clip, shared to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram Stories, Stormi is seen kicking her legs and flapping her arms to get from one side of the pool to the other.

After completing the task, Stormi proudly looks back at her mom, who is presumably behind the camera.

“Wahoo!” Kylie, 22, says sweetly.

Stormi and Kylie have been soaking up a lot of sun while self-isolating in Palm Springs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, dad Travis Scott shared an adorable video of Stormi jumping for joy after taking a splash in the pool just before Easter.

In the first clip, the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, filmed Stormi dancing around the pool area to Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

As Stormi jumps around in her white one-piece bathing suit, Scott asks her, “Is this your vibe?”

Too focused on her dance moves, Stormi doesn’t respond and continues to twirl with her curls bouncing.

“What happened?” she asks her dad, to which he responds, “nothing.”

The toddler then hops back into the pool and runs through the shallow water.

“See ya,” Scott says off-camera.

For Easter, the outdoor activities continued.

“I’ve been on a roll,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories atop a close-up of Easter-themed pastel cupcake decorations, sharing several more slides of the holiday treats she and Stormi would enjoy, including chick and egg-shaped desserts.

On Easter morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of the Easter bunny’s haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll. It appeared the mom of one delivered the gifts herself as she dressed up in costume for the holiday.

While it has unclear whether or not Kylie and Scott are self-isolating together during the COVID-19 outbreak, Kylie shared another slide of two Easter bunnies taking a selfie together.

The mother-daughter pair ventured outside later in the day, first with a walk and then a swim.

In another Instagram Story slide, Stormi walked outside wearing a floral dress and white tennis shoes, carrying a Minnie Mouse umbrella overhead and singing “Rain, Rain, Go Away.”