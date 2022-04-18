Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Glimpse of Baby Son with Dad Travis Scott on Easter

Reality star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have yet to reveal their baby son's new name after announcing that he would no longer go by Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are loving life with their little ones.

The Kardashians star, 24, posted photos on Instagram Sunday from her family's Easter celebrations, including a picture of the "Escape Plan" rapper, 30, holding their baby son in his arms.

In the image, Scott held the 2½-month-old, who was wearing jeans and black sneakers as he snuggled close to his dad's chest. Jenner and Scott also parents to daughter Stormi, 4, who was seen hunting for Easter eggs and posing with her mom in other shots from the makeup mogul's carousel.

Jenner gave another glimpse into her family's lavish Easter festivities on her Instagram Stories, sharing shots of the eccentric spring tablescape (featuring giant chocolate eggs with each family member's name frosted on), a similar setup at the kids' table, and personalized bubblegum machines for her daughter and cousins Chicago West, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.

"Had to get these for my girls," Jenner wrote over the photo.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also showed off a gift for her son from Dior, posting a pic of a green and white tee with matching white shorts for the little one.

"So cute," she said of the baby clothes from the luxury brand.

On April 11, Jenner confirmed in conversation with USA Today that she and Scott "haven't legally changed" the name of their baby boy. In March, the reality star announced on her Instagram Stories that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," Jenner told USA Today.

The mom of two also added that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she explained.

A source told PEOPLE in March that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."

"Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved," another insider said of the switch.

And just on Friday, Kim Kardashian revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her sister had nearly decided on a final choice.

"There's one name lingering ,but she really wants to make sure," Kardashian told co-hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "It's such a big decision honestly."