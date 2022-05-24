Kylie Jenner Shares Photos of Daughter Stormi, 4, in Portofino for Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kylie Jenner had the cutest date to sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding!

On Monday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her weekend in Portofino, Italy, for Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Portofino dump" included a sweet shot of Jenner's 4-year-old daughter Stormi taking in the sights of Italy while standing on the port of a boat. Stormi, who looks too cute in a sleeveless white dress, stands barefoot on her tiptoes to get a good look across the water.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashians in Italy/. Kylie Jenner Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd07X28Dmtc Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The night before the Italian nuptials, Jenner joined her famous family — including mom Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall — to celebrate Kardashian and Barker at a pre-wedding dinner. Meanwhile, back in L.A., Scott attended Roc Nations Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith's 50th black-tie birthday party with JAY-Z.

The two stars were first linked in April 2017 when they attended Coachella. In February 2018, they welcomed Stormi.

They are now also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed this past February. His name was originally Wolf but the Kylie Cosmetics Mogul later said they've changed it.