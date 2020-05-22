Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Stormi Playing with a Racket on Tennis Court

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a cute video of Stormi dancing along to Moana

Kylie Jenner is spending some quality time with her daughter Stormi!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, documented her cute mother-daughter day with the 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing a sweet photo of the toddler playing on their tennis court.

The cute shot features Stormi, who was wearing a pink dress with a matching scrunchie, holding a plastic toy racket with a tennis ball nearby.

Earlier that morning, Jenner also posted several videos of herself watching Moana with her little one.

In one clip, Stormi can be seen pulling out dolls from a toy box in her closet as the Disney animated flick plays in the background. Another video shows Stormi climbing onto Jenner's lap.

"Mommy, it's scary," she coos.

"You're scared?" Jenner asks, panning the camera over to the TV to show the movie introducing the origin story of the character of Maui.

However, Stormi appears to have gotten over her fear in a following Boomerang video shared by Jenner, in which the young girl excitedly dances in front of the television screen.

This month, Jenner called Stormi her "special gift" in a sweet Mother's Day tribute. The pair rang in the special holiday together with an at-home celebration, as seen in the Jenner's sweet photos on Instagram.

"This little love of mine," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the images, in which her baby girl smiled for the camera — and stuck out her tongue —with her hair wrapped up in a towel. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas."

Jenner's ex Travis Scott also shared a shout out to "all the moms out there" on his Instagram Story.

PEOPLE confirmed last October that Jenner and Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

True to their word, the two have continued to co-parent their daughter, ringing in Stormi's 2nd birthday in February together with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

They have also been spending time as a family at Jenner's new Holmby Hills residence amid the coronavirus pandemic.