Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of Stormi 'Looking Too Cool for Me' at Aquarium

Baby Stormi is “too cool” for mom Kylie Jenner!

On Wednesday, Jenner, 21, shared a sweet photo of the 17-month-old at the aquarium with some friends.

In the shot, the little tot can be seen posing with her arms crossed and her back against a wall — looking completely uninterested in the fish tank beside her.

Jenner revealed in the caption that she was a bit amused by her daughter’s adorable attitude writing, “This girl…”

“Look at your daughter,” Jenner continued, tagging her boyfriend Travis Scott. “She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm i need answers lol,” she added.

Scott, 28, also found the post hysterical as he commented,”😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Stormi’s trip to the aquarium comes a little over a week after her parents took her on a fun-filled park adventure.

Jenner shared moments from their outing on her Instagram Stories, which document the baby girl happily jumping up and down on a playground bouncer.

Stormi later enjoyed playing in a sandbox with Scott as they built sandcastles together.

In the clip, Scott gently helped Stormi gather sand with his hands while she used a tiny play shovel.

The family of three then continued the fun on swings.

Kylie and Stormi sweetly faced each other as they swung back and forth while Scott recorded.

The toddler could be heard screaming “Wee!” as Jenner attempted to kiss her every time they got close to one another while swinging.

While Jenner is juggling a lot with her booming makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and life as a reality star, being a mom is her biggest priority.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “very happy with her life” with Scott and Stormi.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider says. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon,” the source continued. “They are trying.”

The source added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”