Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Her 'Cutest Travel Buddy' Stormi After Snowy Trip

Stormi Webster is already a little jetsetter!

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner posted an adorable series of photos of her baby girl sitting across from her on a plane, calling her the “cutest travel buddy 👼🏽🛩.”

Little Stormi sweetly posed for her mom, smiling and puckering up as if she was going to give her a kiss.

The mother-daughter duo is fresh off their snowy vacation in Park City, Utah, where the beauty mogul, 22, took her 22-month-old snowboarding for the very first time. A source previously told PEOPLE the proud mom of one “had the best time” with her toddler.

cutest travel buddy 👼🏽🛩 pic.twitter.com/mK0EcFlVrf — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 11, 2019

“Kylie couldn’t wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation,” the source said. “She was beyond excited.”

“Stormi snowboarded with an instructor and loved it,” the source added. “They have had the best time in Park City.”

On Friday, Jenner shared an adorable video of Stormi from their special trip, showing off her little one’s impressive snowboarding skills.

The clip, which Jenner captioned, “I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂,” showed Stormi decked out in a white snowsuit, pink helmet and sleek ski goggles as she was pulled along the snow on her mini snowboard.

Jenner cheered on her daughter, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, shouting, “Yay, big girl!” and “You’re so cool, baby!” while Stormi waved to her onlookers.

The little one is coming up on her 2nd birthday in February, and Jenner told her followers she’s excited to begin planning what she says will be an epic celebration.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” Jenner wrote on Twitter Saturday.

This year, the proud mama celebrated Stormi’s first year of life with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to ex Travis Scott‘s Astroworld.