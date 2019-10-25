Kylie Jenner Shares One of Her Favorite 'Belly Photos' from Pregnancy: 'Baking My Little Baby'

Kylie Jenner is sharing a never-before-seen look at her pregnancy.

On Thursday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, posted a rare throwback photo of her pregnant belly, calling it one of her “favorite” shots from her pregnancy. Jenner welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018, after months of keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

In the Polaroid photo, Jenner wears a white sports bra and matching underwear as she gazes down at her growing belly.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” she captioned the sweet snap. “Baking my little baby Storm was such a special time in my life… I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing.”

The reality star concluded her post by asking her followers to “tag a strong woman in your life 💓.” Jenner tagged her mother, Kris Jenner.

Though she kept her pregnancy off of social media at the time, Jenner has since been open about sharing photos of Stormi and updates about her only child. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that Stormi, now 20 months old, “is obsessed with makeup” — just like her mom.

“Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing,” Jenner remarked, adding that the tiny tot is all about lipstick. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip.'”

Despite her daughter’s fascination with cosmetics, the star hasn’t decided when she’ll let Stormi start wearing makeup.

“I haven’t even thought about when I’m gonna let Stormi wear makeup. I don’t know, I’m just going to see,” Jenner said.

“She might even not want to wear makeup. But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup,” she added. “She begs me at this point.”

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reported earlier this month that Jenner and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she added. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

“[Kylie’s] family wants them to be together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

Last week, Jenner and Scott teamed up for some fall activities with their daughter, taking Stormi to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o’-lantern experience Nights of the Jack one day after visiting a pumpkin patch together.

According to an onlooker, the famous family appeared to be enjoying themselves during their hour-plus stay, with an insider noting that exes Jenner and Scott “were such a great team.”

“They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller,” the onlooker added. “They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times.”