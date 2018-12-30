Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Stormi While Reflecting on 2018

There are many moments that made 2018 unforgettable for Kylie Jenner, and most of them revolve around her daughter Stormi.

With just two days left before the start of 2019, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, found herself in a reflective mood on Sunday, as she shared some adorable photos from the past 12 months, almost all of which included her 10-month-old daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to including a sweet image of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian showing off their twinning baby bumps before welcoming their daughters, Jenner started off her trip down memory lane with a photo taken on the day she and boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, welcomed their bundle of joy.

In the image, dated Feb. 1, the new parents held hands while in the hospital.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says 2018 Was ‘Unforgettable’: Welcoming Daughter Stormi ‘Made It the Best’

Jenner went on to share a collection of photos that have been shown before — like the adorable shot she posted in honor of her daughter’s one-month birthday — as well as images she was showing her fans for the first time.

In one image, dated June 3, the new mother cradled her daughter in her arms while posing in a green bikini with her feet in the water.

In another, taken just one day later, Jenner carried her daughter on her chest in a baby carrier, gazing down at her baby girl while pulling her hair back.

The reality star also uploaded a sweet photo from Stormi’s first Christmas. In the adorable photo, dated Dec. 20, her daughter crawled around on the floor in front of Jenner’s gold-themed Christmas tree, which was already surrounded by a few presents.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner highlighted some of the magical moments she shared with Scott, including their August cover of GQ, debut appearance at the Met Gala and sweet family trip to a pumpkin patch.

During the outing, which Jenner extensively documented online, the rapper shared a sweet moment with his baby girl, letting Stormi take a ride on his shoulders.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will ‘Get Married Soon’: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’

Although Stormi’s first birthday is still more than a month away, over the weekend, Jenner reflected on how fast her baby girl is growing up.

“My baby is turning 1 soon,” the proud mother wrote on Saturday alongside two new mother-daughter portraits.

In the images, Jenner wore a billowy dress with an almost completely open back, while she cradled her baby girl in her arms.

RELATED: Keeping Up with the Kousins! 10 of the KarJenner Crew’s Cutest Moments

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul opened up on Instagram about how much it meant to her to be able to share her life with her daughter this year.

“Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you,” Jenner wrote to her followers, alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter. “Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.”

Jenner added, “Having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can’t wait for 2019.”