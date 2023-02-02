Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'

Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 03:50 PM
Aire birthday
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

The Kardashians star shares Aire and Stormi with Travis Scott, 31.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also chimed in with well wishes on Aire's first birthday, with a birthday shoutout from "Lovey" Kris Jenner kicking off the day.

"Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!" the momager wrote.

"You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can't believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍🥳🥰❤️🎂 Lovey xo."

Kim Kardashian also shared a cute photo on her Instagram Story of Aire lying with her daughter Chicago as they both wear bathing suits and the infant in a sunhat.

"Happy Birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much! The cousins just adore you and can't wait to always play with you!" the SKIMS co-founder wrote. "We got you for life! We can't wait for a lifetime of memories🎂✨."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Kardashian/instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story also featured a shoutout to Aire, with the mom of two showing daughter True, 4½, bouncing through the entrance to Kylie's party set-up.

"It's round two! Happy birthday Aire!"

She then shared a Halloween photo, where the Good American co-founder wears a black body suit and cat ears as she holds the infant, dressed as a skeleton dinosaur.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby Aire! Your auntie loves you so so much."

