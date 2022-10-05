Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!

Kylie Jenner has given fans a glimpse of her 8-month-old bundle of joy!

The makeup mogul, 25, shared a carousel of images to Instagram Wednesday, in which her son with boyfriend Travis Scott makes a brief appearance.

"Home 🦋🦋," she simply captioned the post, which featured a photo of Jenner sitting by the pool in a black bikini; the baby's legs appeared to be resting on hers, though his face was not shown.

Jenner and Scott, 31, have yet to publicly reveal the name of their child since changing it from Wolf.

The couple's baby boy — who was born Feb. 2 — was also seen in another of Jenner's images sporting adorable brown sneakers with red laces.

Jenner, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, first gave a glimpse of her son when announcing his birth on Instagram in February by sharing a black-and-white photo of his hand.

Since then, he has made brief appearances on her social media as the family celebrated Mother's Day and Father's Day.

In Jenner's Instagram post on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared an image of Stormi petting a white horse as well as photos of her fall decor.

"Welcome Home," a handmade sign reads over a black garage in another picture.

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, fans see Jenner sitting down with mom Kris Jenner and discussing whether she had officially decided on a new name for her son.

"I think we know his official name," Jenner told her mother. "I mean I'm not gonna announce it yet because God forbid we change it again."

"It hasn't been changed legally yet," she explained in a confessional on the show. "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like 'I really like this name.' And then for the day, he'll call him that. And I'm like we can't do this again."

"I'm waiting for him to just name himself," she joked.