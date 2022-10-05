Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster

By Ingrid Vasquez
Published on October 5, 2022 08:04 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kylie Jenner has given fans a glimpse of her 8-month-old bundle of joy!

The makeup mogul, 25, shared a carousel of images to Instagram Wednesday, in which her son with boyfriend Travis Scott makes a brief appearance.

"Home 🦋🦋," she simply captioned the post, which featured a photo of Jenner sitting by the pool in a black bikini; the baby's legs appeared to be resting on hers, though his face was not shown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
kylie jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Scott, 31, have yet to publicly reveal the name of their child since changing it from Wolf.

The couple's baby boy — who was born Feb. 2 — was also seen in another of Jenner's images sporting adorable brown sneakers with red laces.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
kylie jenner/Instagram

Jenner, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, first gave a glimpse of her son when announcing his birth on Instagram in February by sharing a black-and-white photo of his hand.

Since then, he has made brief appearances on her social media as the family celebrated Mother's Day and Father's Day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
kylie jenner/Instagram

In Jenner's Instagram post on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared an image of Stormi petting a white horse as well as photos of her fall decor.

"Welcome Home," a handmade sign reads over a black garage in another picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
kylie jenner/Instagram

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, fans see Jenner sitting down with mom Kris Jenner and discussing whether she had officially decided on a new name for her son.

"I think we know his official name," Jenner told her mother. "I mean I'm not gonna announce it yet because God forbid we change it again."

"It hasn't been changed legally yet," she explained in a confessional on the show. "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like 'I really like this name.' And then for the day, he'll call him that. And I'm like we can't do this again."

"I'm waiting for him to just name himself," she joked.

