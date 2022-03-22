Kylie Jenner announced on Monday that her son with Travis Scott would no longer be going by the name Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him"

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy Before Announcing His Name Is No Longer Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing a new snap of her little boy.

On Monday, the 24-year-old gave fans a glimpse at her second baby, whom she welcomed last month with partner Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a black-and-white shot of her baby boy's feet resting on her bare stomach. The mom of two included the picture in an Instagram post that announced the premiere of a new YouTube video dedicated to her newborn, titled To Our Son.

The intimate video came just hours before Jenner posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories revealing that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Jenner, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi, did not announce her baby's new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed.

The sweet video featured footage from all along Jenner's second pregnancy journey, from when mom Kris Jenner found out the happy news, to her giraffe-themed baby shower, to the delivery room just before her baby boy was born. The video also included the first look at her son's nursery.

Along with Jenner's doctors and Scott, 30, her mom was also by her side for the big day.

In the clip, Jenner recorded herself sitting in the hospital bed, cradling her baby bump as she prepared to welcome her child.

The clip then cut to audio of the moment the baby was born. "He's out," one of the doctors is heard saying. "Your son is here!"

"What's up boy! What's up big boy," Scott shouted proudly before the newborn is heard crying.